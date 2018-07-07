Business opportunities forum in Duqm on July 11

DUQM: Oman Drydock Company will organise on July 11, Wednesday, a ‘Business Opportunities Forum’ in the Wilayat of Duqm to target small and medium enterprises and local suppliers. The forum aims to create a platform for companies and institutions to know each other and benefit from the available opportunities under one roof to expand their business, in addition to enhancing the efforts and programmes of Asyad companies in the field of local value-added products, industries, services and social responsibility. The forum seeks to introduce the mechanisms and conditions of contracting and bidding for projects, contracts and tenders at the Oman Drydock Company.

It also provides an opportunity to learn about the need of Oman Drydock Company for future services and works that can be promising investment opportunities for small and medium enterprises and local companies. It also highlights the joint investment opportunities between the company and the private sector to operate new production lines. Since its inception in 2011, Oman Drydock Company has specialised in the repair of oil vessels and liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as providing maintenance services and ship diversion. — ONA