Burj al Sahwa to be major hub for public transport

Muscat: Burj al Sahwa will be developed as a major hub for public transport in Oman, it was revealed at the Annual press conference of the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC).

Tenders have been already floated for the remodelling of Burj al Sahwa bus station by Mwasalat.

The project has been prepared in coordination with Muscat Municipality, Ministry of Housing and Oman Airports as the facility will encourage air travellers to park vehicles at Burj Al Sahwa and take a bus to the airport.

Laying emphasis on public transport development, Mwasalat will also expand operations to other cities while new buses and smart technologies will be pressed into services this year.