Building of Woman Association opens

Nakhal: Her Highness Sayyidah Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said, Assistant Vice-Chancellor for International Cooperation, (SQU), inaugurated the new building of Omani Woman Association in Nakhal on Sunday. The opening coincides with the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 48th National Day. The opening ceremony was attended by Shaikh Hilal bin Said al Hajri, Governor of South Al Batinah, Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development, and Shaikh Harith bin Saif al Dughaishi, Wali of Nakhal.

Related