MUSCAT: British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has arrived here on Tuesday for a several day official visit to the Sultanate.

The British Defence Secretary was received upon arrival at Royal Airport by Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, the British ambassador to the Sultanate, the Defence Attaché at the British Embassy in the Sultanate, and a number of senior officers. — ONA

