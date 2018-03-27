British Airways’ travellers to get enhanced long-haul sleep offering, discounted rates

MUSCAT: British Airways’ multi-million-pound investment in its Club World product will see the immediate roll-out of its enhanced sleep proposition on its Muscat to London service.

Travellers flying Club World from the Omani capital can now enjoy an even better night’s sleep in the sky as the airline’s luxurious new bedding and amenity kits from the iconic British retailer, The White Company is now available on board.

The announcement follows the recent opening of the city’s new, state-of-the-art passenger terminal at Muscat International Airport on March 20. British Airways has a long history of operations to Oman, completing 85 years of successful flying in 2017.

The airline introduced the most technologically-advanced aircraft in its fleet — the Dreamliner 787-9 — on its Muscat route in 2016 and with its new sleep enhancing the Club World experience, residents in Oman can experience the latest in comfort and luxury when flying with the UK flag carrier.

With a multi-million-pound investment in its Club World product underway, Oman is among one of the first countries in the Middle East to receive the airline’s new sleep offering. Later this year, British Airways will also roll out its new restaurant style dinning service in Club World on its Muscat service.

The new Club World catering provides travellers with a selection of freshly prepared starters and desserts served from dedicated display trolleys.

Customers looking to fly to London with British Airways can now fly courtesy of a special fares campaign for a limited period. Running until March 27 for travel up to December 12, residents from Oman can now fly for as little as RO 225 to London. Customers looking to enjoy the airline’s new Club World offering can book return flights to London for as little as RO 670, or connect on to New York for RO 837.

“We are confident the new, world-class terminal at Muscat International Airport will significantly improve the overall journey for customers flying through this major aviation hub,” said Robert Williams, Head of Sales — Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

”Our services to Muscat are extremely important to the airline and we remain committed to investing in our customer experience across all cabins. Often on long-haul flights, a key factor that influences a customer’s experience is whether they get a good night’s sleep. We believe our new Club World sleep product will help with this and we hope our customers will love the enhanced comfort on our flights to-and-from Oman.”

The airline’s new sleep products, exclusively designed by The White Company, include a luxuriously soft large pillow and white cotton pillowcase to enhance customers’ comfort and aide sleep. Customers will also receive a super-soft woven blanket with satin trim, a bespoke luxury duvet, and a padded mattress cover to give them an extra layer of comfort and improve their quality of sleep.

The new Club World amenity kits come in a bespoke bag from The White Company, with products from the retailer’s ‘Restore & Relax Spa Collection’ offering a further touch of luxury.

The products have been specially selected to help counteract the effects of long-haul air travel and each item is designed to provide relaxing boosts during flights.

British Airways is also introducing a number of measures to maximise on-board sleep time for Club World customers. Breakfast cards are provided so customers can select if they wish to be woken for a personalised breakfast, or left to sleep through.

In addition to the £600 million being spent on Club World, a new First Wing check-in area with direct security and lounge access was launched at London Heathrow in 2017, while lounges around the airline’s network are to currently being refreshed and enhanced. Additionally, all customers can look forward to the latest generation Wi-Fi across British Airways’ long-haul and short-haul fleets over the next two years.

