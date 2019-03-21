Britain facing ‘national emergency’ on Brexit

LONDON: Britain faces a “national emergency” as the risk of a no-deal Brexit rises, business and union leaders warned in an open letter to Prime Minister Theresa May.

The heads of Britain’s biggest employers’ grouping, the Confederation of British Industry, and union umbrella organisation the Trades Union Congress, urged May to change tack and find a “Plan B” to avert the country leaving the EU without a deal. “Our country is facing a national emergency. Decisions of recent days have caused the risk of no-deal to soar,” read the letter from CBI director-general Carolyn Fairbairn and TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady.

“Firms and communities across the UK are not ready for this outcome,” added the pair, who have demanded an “urgent meeting” with May. — AFP

