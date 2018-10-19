Brilliant Pakistan prevail over gritty South Korea

MUSCAT: Pakistan warded off a late fightback by South Korea to prevail 3-1 in the Asian Champions Trophy match in Muscat on Friday.

Pakistan survived some late charge by South Koreans to emerge victorious after a 3-0 cushion they enjoyed till the 53rd minute. Pakistan manager Hassan Sardar said his team would have won by more goals.

“We should have scored at least five goals. But I am happy with our performance amid the rain in the ground.”

On India-Pakistan match, he said it will be a tight contest.

“Both the teams are in fine form and we expect a tough challenge from India,”he said.

Pakistan were 2-0 up at the half-time in the Asian Champions Trophy match amid intermittent drizzles at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

In the 12th minute, Ajaz Ahmed netted a brilliant goal to put Pakistan in lead. Ajaz hit the shot after a nice build up from Pakistan which saw three players involved in the move from the centre.

Ijaz’s carpet shot was the perfect culmination of the move.

In the second quarter, Pakistan were onto attack immediately and were rewarded when Omar Bhatt hit the target in the 14th minute after a good move from Pakistan.

Pakistanis followed up their consistent play in the third quarter too as captain Mohammed Rizwan Sr found the target in the 40th minute. The Pakistan skipper was named the man-of-the-match for guiding his team to victory.

South Korea, who failed to find their balance, came out strongly in the fourth and final quarter only to find a strong Pakistani defence.

However, the Koreans managed to pull one back in the 53rd minute with a field goal from Hyeon Gjain Kim.

South Korea desperately tried for another goal in the final minutes of the match but they could not capitalise on a penalty corner that came their way.

Pakistan’s Alim Bilal also hit wide a penalty corner towards the end of the match.

