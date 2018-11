Bahamas: Globe-trotting Patrick Reed dismissed any suggestion of jet-lag after joining fellow American Patrick Cantlay in the first-round lead at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Thursday.

Four days after finishing joint 45th at the Hong Kong Open, Reed was much sharper as he picked up eight birdies to join Cantlay at seven-under-par 65 on the Albany course on New Providence Island.

“I definitely feel like it helps having played in some events leading up to this one,” Reed told Golf Channel.

He and Cantlay enjoyed a three-stroke lead over compatriot Dustin Johnson and Swede Henrik Stenson in the elite event hosted by Tiger Woods.

Woods triple-bogeyed the 12th hole en route to a one-over 73, joint second last in the 18-man field.

Reed said the course had been there for the taking on a calm afternoon.

“With the wind down like this you had to attack, had to give yourself a lot of birdie chances,” the U.S. Masters champion said.

“Everything was falling into place. I was able to hit it pretty close the majority of the day. I hit my irons really well and I putted really well.”

Flying from Hong Kong to the Bahamas turned Reed’s body clock upside down with a 13-hour time change.

“The great thing I’ve learned is when I need to sleep (on planes) to be on the right time zone for when I’m getting there,” he said.

“Once Sunday basically finishes I’m immediately thinking ahead to what time zone I need to get on, when do I need to sleep, when do I need to stay awake.

“Sometimes you’re stuck staying up for 24 hours, which is tough, but it gets me on the right time zone for where I need to be.”

Woods does not have to deal with jet-lag this week, but said he was battling the lingering effects of a cold.

“I just don’t have the same energy. That’s just from being under the weather like I have been,” he told reporters.

“I’ve been run down and tired and trying to catch up with it. At least I’m not coughing anymore, which is nice.”

The event does not have official status on the PGA Tour, but it has a stellar field, including 11 of the top 15 in the world rankings.

— Reuters

