Brexit helps New York take top finance spot from London: Survey

LONDON: Fallout from Brexit has helped New York overtake London to become the world’s pre-eminent financial centre, a survey of financial executives by Duff & Phelps showed. The consultants said their annual Global Regulatory Outlook survey contacted 180 executives in asset management, private equity, hedge funds, banking and brokerage.

They were asked where they think the top financial centre is located. More than 60 per cent of responses were from Britain and the United States, with the rest mainly from Hong Kong, Ireland, Singapore and Luxembourg.

Just over half of respondents now see New York as the world’s top financial centre, up 10 per cent from 2018, while 36 per cent see London as the leader, down 17 per cent from last year.

“Last year, Brexit cast a shadow of uncertainty over the United Kingdom’s economy; it has now escalated to a full-blown crisis,” Duff & Phelps said.

“Looking ahead, however, globalisation’s diffusion of influence begins to be apparent: 12 per cent of respondents expect Hong Kong to be the world’s preeminent financial centre five years from now.”

British government ministers said last week that the UK financial sector would emerge stronger from Brexit. — Reuters

