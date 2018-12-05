Breaking News: Find out reasons for most deaths in Oman

Muscat: Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for about 70 per cent of the total deaths in the Sultanate, revealed National Health Survey on non-infectious diseases held the Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Obaid al Sa’eedi, Minister of Health, on Wednesday.

He said the Sultanate in response to the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases, the Sultanate’s government adopted the National Multisectoral Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs).

The survey results are a new addition to the data already established by the Routine Information System and recent national surveys that guide the implementation of the National Plan of Action

The National Health Survey was conducted in 2017 in all the governorates of the sultanate by by the Research Centre at the Directorate General of Planning and Studies.

The survey was carried out in coordination with the concerned departments of MOH and World Health Organization on a sample of 9,045 Omani and non-Omani families across various sectors.

He said that the Center of Studies and Research has been implementing several national health surveys in the past years, including the survey of the health of the child in 1990 and the survey of the health of the Omani family in 1995 and the National Health Survey in 2000, as well as the health survey World Year 2008.

He said the National Health Survey is primarily aimed at building a healthy society, which is is the responsibility of everyone.