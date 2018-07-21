Brazil prodigy Vinicius Jr unveiled by Real Madrid

MADRID: The 18-year-old Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr was officially unveiled by Real Madrid on Friday after completing his blockbuster transfer from Rio’s Flamengo.

Madrid signed the player two years ago for 45 million euros ($52.68m), in a deal that would become official after his 18th birthday on July 12, 2018.

Vinicius was accompanied on his trip to Madrid by compatriot and former Real player Ronaldo, who led Brazil to the World Cup title in 2002.

“Vinicius is a player with a lot of quality and talent. He’s the biggest prospect for the future of Brazilian football,” said Ronaldo.

The player said he was ready to seize his chance.

“This is the best opportunity a football player could have,” said the youngster who joined Flamengo at age 10. “I’m going to sacrifice a lot to show that I deserve this opportunity,” he said at his presentation alongside Madrid president Florentino Perez.

“Even at this age (18) I’ll show the coach and my team-mates that I’m ready to play, ready to do whatever is necessary”.

Perez, has in recent days promised a series of big signings after allowing Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to move last week to Juventus.

“Congratulations and welcome to your home,” he told Vinicius. “At only 16 years of age you decided that Real Madrid was going to be part of your life.

“You wanted to succeed with this badge and now it’s time to work for it”.

The Real president said he had the highest hope for the youngster.

“We believe that he’s called to be one of the greatest of this new era that is approaching. We’re convinced that he’s one of those players who will mark the future in a very special way.” — AFP

