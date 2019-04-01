Bouteflika to resign this month

ALGIERS: Algeria’s President Abdelaziz Bouteflika will resign before his mandate expires on April 28, his office said on Monday, after a succession of loyalists deserted the ailing leader in recent days.

Bouteflika would take “steps to ensure state institutions continue to function during the transition period”, the presidency said in a brief statement carried by the official APS news agency.

The 82-year-old would resign “before April 28, 2019”, after “important decisions” were taken, it added, without specifying when these moves would occur.

Bouteflika has come under pressure to step down since his decision to seek a fifth term despite rarely being seen in public after suffering a stroke in 2013.

The Algerian leader said last month he would pull out of the race and postponed April elections.

