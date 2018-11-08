Boult hat-trick fuels NZ win over Pakistan

ABU DHABI: Trent Boult became the third New Zealand bowler to claim a one-day international hat-trick as his side defeated Pakistan by 47 runs in the first match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Pace spearhead Boult reduced Pakistan to 8 for 3 in their chase of 267 after he dismissed Fakhar Zaman (one), Babar Azam (nought) and Mohammad Hafeez (nought) in the third over.

He finished with figures of 3 for 54 as Pakistan were bowled out for 219 in 47.2 overs.

“It’s nice to be back out there and get the win for the boys,” said Boult, who missed the 3-0 loss in the preceding Twenty20 series due to the birth of his child. “I think the new ball is a key part of the game and we know what early wickets can do to chasing totals. The hat-trick ball I was just trying to make him play and to slide one onto the pads is a great feeling.”

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor top-scored with 80 while wicket-keeper Tom Latham struck 68 off 64 balls to lead New Zealand to 266-9 after they won the toss and batted at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

In response Pakistan crumbled to 85-6, before Sarfraz Ahmed (64) and Imad Wasim (50) added 103 for the seventh wicket. However, once Pakistan skipper Sarfraz dragged a Colin de Grandhomme delivery onto his stumps New Zealand were almost home and dry.

Grandhomme took 2 for 40 while Lockie Ferguson finished with 3 for 36.

in exclusive club

Boult exposed Pakistan’s batting woes early on, bowling Zaman off his pads before having Azam caught at slip and then trapping Hafeez leg-before with a sharp inswinging delivery.

He joined fast bowlers Danny Morrison (v India at Napier in 1999) and Shane Bond (v Australia at Hobart in 2007) as the only New Zealanders to take an ODI hat-trick.

Imam-ul-Haq (34) and Shoaib Malik (30) added 63 for the fourth wicket but both fell in successive overs before the Sarfraz-Wasim stand briefly reignited hopes. Earlier, New Zealand recovered from 78-3 and then 210-7 to set a challenging target. — AFP

