Borets employees complete ESP training course

Suhar, July 16 – Borets Company in Oman has completed the first ESP training course on July 4 at its study centre in Suhar. The course was an introduction to Field Service Down hole ESP (Electric Submersible Pump). Within ten days the employees learned many subjects such as, Borets Technologies and Solutions, Borets Manufacturing Capabilities, Main Surface Components, Type of Installations and Pump Construction, Configuration and Operating Range. The training programme will enhance national skills The course was divided into theory and practical which was the main component of this training course. Taking into consideration the successful completion of the programme, there will be a second batch for the course which will cover the rest of employees.

Related