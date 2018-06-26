Boost to naval cooperation with Italy

MUSCAT: Sayyid Said bin Ibrahim al Busaidy, Deputy Governor of Muscat, received in his office on Tuesday Rear Admiral Simone Malvagna, Commander of the Combined Task Force ‘465’ of the Italian Navy, accompanied by Captain Giuseppe Lai, Commander of the Italian frigate Margottini and Marco Schifano, Assistant Military Attaché and the delegation accompanying them.

The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and matters of common concern between the two friendly countries, besides discussing means of enhancing the existing distinguished relations between the two sides on various fields.

Sayyid al Busaidy gave a briefing to the Italian guest on the role of the Governorate of Muscat in serving the community, as well as the historic, tourist and civilised landmarks renowned in wilayats of the governorate.

The Italian guest expressed his admiration over the unique civilised landmarks in the Governorate of Muscat.

He valued the pioneering role pursued by the government under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in pushing the wheel of development forward in the country and cementing relations of cooperation with other countries. The meeting was attended by the Military Attaché of the Italian Embassy in Muscat. — ONA

