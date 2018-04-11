Boost to bilateral ties with Bahrain

MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received at the General Diwan of the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday Ahmad bin Ibrahim al Mulla, Speaker of the Parliament of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The meeting discussed aspects of the bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries and means of promoting them to serve the interest of the two countries, as well as exchanging viewpoints on various regional and international political issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al Hassan, Acting Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs and the delegation accompanying the guest. — ONA

Like this: Like Loading...