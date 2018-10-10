Bolt looking to his first football start in Sydney

SYDNEY: Sprint superstar Usain Bolt looks set to make his first start as a professional footballer on Friday, a challenge he said could determine if he has a future in the sport of his boyhood dreams. Bolt said the coach of his Central Coast Mariners, Mike Mulvey, had indicated he would be in the starting line-up in a friendly against Macarthur South West United in Sydney. “For me, that’s always a good step, when the coach is satisfied with your fitness to put you in the starting line up — that’s always a big step,” Bolt told Mariners’ club media on Wednesday. “I am just happy to get the chance and go out there and start, and do my best because that is the key thing.” The eight-time Olympic champion made his footballing debut in late August in a 20-minute cameo as a substitute on the left wing, nearly scoring but tiring quickly. Bolt said he had improved his fitness since, and expected to spend more time up front. — AFP

