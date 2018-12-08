Bollywood stars, Omani celebrities to face off at cricket match

Prominent Bollywood stars will challenge local celebrities in an International Celebrity Cricket League match happening in Oman on December 20, 2018, at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

Facing off in a T-2 Tournament, they are expected to play before a crowd of over 30,000 people with the likes of Sohail Khan, Sonu Sood, Shreyas Talpade and many more inspiring the audience to come by the hundreds.

The event is organised to help promote sports in the Sultanate as well boost Oman’s reputation amongst people working in the film industry of India.

Over the last few years, Oman has become an attractive destination for Indian and Hollywood film-makers and several Hollywood and international film projects have already been shot in Oman.

Through this event, organisers hope to showcase more beautiful parts of the country and become the next big thing as an international destination for films.

Additionally, the match will also promote the first ever film of Oman which is being produced and is scheduled to hit the global screens very soon. Prominent personalities from Bollywood such as Rahul Mittra, Deepak Tijori and Harshvardhan Deo were in Muscat in February this year to witness the first shot of this motion picture.

Golden Arrow Productions (A division of Abaan International LLC) is producing the Arabic-Hindi-English sports-themed movie titled ‘Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega’ — A Journey to the World Cup. The movie is currently being filmed in Oman and India with the ‘Muhurat Shot’ or the establishing shot filmed at the Muscat Festival venue in Al Amerat.

The filming crew received immense support from the Omani Authorities. The scenes captured at Muscat Festival are now being developed into a beautiful song showcasing the entire festival and it will be a real treat to the audience as per an official spokesperson from the film production unit. It is also expected that a song and the accompanying music video will be streamed at the Match in Muscat. Part of the proceeds from the Oman Celebrity Cricket League Match will support a social cause in Oman. For further details, ticket sales and inquiries contact 95219713.

Titash chakraborty