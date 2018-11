Residents of Mahout took out a rally in 48 boats from the wilayat to Masirah Island decorated with flags and pictures of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on the occasion of the glorious 48th National Day. People expressed their loyalty and gratitude to the builder of the blessed Renaissance. The wali received the maritime march in the presence of a large number of people. The march is an expression of joy of the people on this precious occasion.

