Board okays tenders worth over RO 34m

MUSCAT: The Tender Board has announced RO 34,801,519 worth of tenders at a meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Dr Rasheed bin al Safi al Huraibi. The board also discussed several topics relating to additional works for development projects in various fields. The tenders included construction of mosques and Masjids at the Liwa residential scheme to the tune of RO 12,500, construction of 5 schools at the Liwa residential scheme (RO 12 million), connection to the Oman Scientific Research Network (RO 2,327,550), provision of technicians for the operation and maintenance of medical equipment in Dhofar Governorate (RO 498,397) and renewal of the tenancy agreement of the Ministry of Social Development’s building (RO 400,000).

Other tenders included provision of technicians for the operation and maintenance of medical equipment at Sur Hospital and healthcare units in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate (RO 377,908), renewal of the tenancy agreement of a temporary building of the Institute of Public Administration (RO 252,000), additional works for the Taqa-Mirbat road in Dhofar Governorate (RO 3,477,288), additional consultancy services for the management of Al Sharqiyah Expressway (RO 1,068,121), additional consultancy services for the National Urban Development Strategy (NUDS) of the Supreme Council for Planning (RO 983,692) and additional quantity survey works for the Bidbid-Sur road (RO 545,200). — ONA