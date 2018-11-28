BMW considers second US plant

LOS ANGELES: BMW is considering a second US manufacturing plant that could produce engines and transmissions, Chief Executive Harald Krueger said on Tuesday, shortly after a report that US President Donald Trump would impose tariffs on imported cars from next week. Krueger in an interview at the Los Angeles Auto Show also said he backed British Prime Minister Theresa May’s current Brexit plan to divorce the United Kingdom from the European Union.

“The compromise on the table is something I can clearly support,” he said. May is drumming up support for the divorce deal with the EU ahead of a December 11 vote in British parliament.

— Reuters

