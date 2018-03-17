Blood donation awareness campaign held

Nakhl, March 17 –

An awareness campaign on blood donation was organised at the Al Abyadh Basic Education School in Al Abyadh Village in Wilayat Nakhl recently.

It was held under the patronage of trainer Talal bin Hamed al Rawahi. The event saw interaction and participation by many Omani blood donors from different age groups.

Muaadh al Subhi, one of the participants, said: “The campaign was an effort to in raising awareness and stressing the importance of continuing to donate blood.”

The campaign, he said, was aimed at helping Al Abyadh Polyclinic in boosting health awareness. Omar al Subhi said: “The campaign saw participation from donors, which proves the importance of such campaigns.”

Manal al Maawali, an educator, said: “The society is in need of blood donors. One in ten people need blood for various reasons, including anaemia, or for those undergoing surgeries.”

Al Abyadh Village is a tourist destination that attracts a lot of local and national tourists. It is known for its valleys, high mountains and

sand, besides Omani architecture and aflaj.

Share on: WhatsApp