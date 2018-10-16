Bin Alawi receives Iranian official

Muscat: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs received Hussain Gabri Ansari, senior assistant to the foreign minister for special political affairs of Iran and his accompanying delegation at the General Diwan of the ministry in Muscat on Tuesday. They discussed the bilateral cooperation and exchanged viewpoints on several regional and international issues of common concern. The meeting was attended by Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al Hassan, acting Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry, the Iranian Ambassador to the Sultanate and other officials. — ONA

