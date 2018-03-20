Bilateral ties with Greece reviewed

MUSCAT: Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al Hassan, Acting Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs received at the General Diwan of the ministry on Tuesday Dimitrios Paraskevopoulos, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece.

The two sides reviewed the existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

They also discussed means of promoting cooperation on various fields, which serve joint interests of both friendly peoples within the framework of the good relations binding them, as well as touching on the developments of regional and international issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by officials at the Foreign Ministry and the delegation accompanying the guest. — ONA

