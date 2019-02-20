Biggest math-based tilt in Oman records 16k participants

The 2nd National Abacus Competition Festival — Brainobrainfest 2019 — was held in Muscat on February 16, 2019 with around 1600 children across different age groups ranging from 5 to 14 years participating in the competition.

It is the biggest math-based events that the city has seen.

The winners of this year’s Brainobrainfest include 251 Champions, 317 Gold Toppers and 332 Silver Toppers.

The Competition, which tested the children’s ability and speed in the arithmetic calculation, memory and concentration power, was held in the morning, soon after the inauguration.

The day-long programme of learning and fun for children, faculty and parents also featured various cultural programmes, faculty awards, interesting talks and the like.

Children too took to the stage to demonstrate their talents in memory, concentration and multi-tasking skills. Later, prizes were distributed in the presence of the honourable chief guest, DDrV M A Hakkim, Founder and Executive Director, KIMS Oman Hospital.

In existence for more than 15 years, Brainobrain has trained thousands of children in the concept of Abacus and smart calculation. These skills help them in solving arithmetic problems with speed and accuracy which keeps the young brains alert, active and focus better, think quicker and improve memory. This annual Brainobrain event aspires to become a platform that encourages overall development of children, boost their confidence and offer them a truly global exposure.

Related