Biggest energy & water expo opens at OCEC

The 2019 edition of Oman Energy & Water Conference & Exhibition, Oman’s biggest annual event for the energy and water sector, opened at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) yesterday.

Taking part are around 160 local and international companies from 15 countries— The Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Iran, Italy, Netherlands, Oman, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the USA—and featuring the national pavilions of Netherlands, Turkey, United Kingdom and the US.

The 3-day Oman Energy & Water Conference & Exhibition, organised by Public Authority for Water (Diam) and Omanexpo, was officially opened by His Highness Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd al Said, Assistant Secretary- General of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers.

The flagship event brings in an expanded technical conference, segmented into Oman Power, Oman Water and Wastewater and Oman Solar Forum, the latter organised in partnership with global association Joint Forces for Solar, with over 40 esteemed speakers presenting insights, best practices, issues, solutions, and case studies.

“These dedicated forums will ensure that sectors will tap the right and representative stakeholders and serve as strategic platforms for companies from these sectors,” said Ahmed Sayed, exhibition director, Oman Energy & Water Conference and Exhibition.

Some of the topics to be presented revolve around Oman’s power sector structure and policies, digitalisation, efficiency and operational excellence in the water and wastewater sectors, climate change impact on water resources, solar energy market update and outlook, critical factors to maintain sustainable solar market growth, and more.

To enrich the exhibitor and visitor experience, organisers have set up an online business matchmaking platform that allows fast and convenient access to information about participating companies, products, services and company recommendations.

Oman Energy & Water Conference & Exhibition is organised against a backdrop of massive power, water and wastewater projects and the government’s major shift to renewable energy and tap the potential of Oman’s solar and wind resources.

Related