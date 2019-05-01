Bids invited for remaining packages of Adam-Thumrait project

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) has floated the tender for the remaining packages of the Adam-Thumrait dualization project.

The ministry has invited the bids through the Tender Board for the 400 km stretch that will start from Haima in Al Wusta and end at Thumrait in Dhofar.

The ministry said duplication of the entire route from Adam to Thumrait has been given a top priority with all packages now floated to invite bids.

The ministry said utmost care will be taken while analyzing tenders to choose the technically and financially sound companies.

It said projects of this scale generally requires at least three years of work for completion.

The project will include construction of roads, bridges, tunnels, utility facilities.