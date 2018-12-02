Local Main 

Bids invited for integrated fuel stations

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Housing (MOH) has invited bids for setting up integrated fuel stations on the two important highways in the sultanate, the Batinah Expressway and the Adam-Thumrait road that connects Muscat and Salalah. As per the details available, plots will be allocated on both sides of the Batinah Expressway in Suwaiq, on the right side in Saham and on the left in Liwa.

On the Adam-Thumrait road, the plots will be allocated on one side in Ghaftin (Haima) and Haima city and Mukhyzanh. Apart from fuel stations, facilities to be offered on these sites will include a mosque, shopping centre, car service centre and a restaurant among others.

The applicant should not own a fuel station elsewhere in the country. The application forms can be received from December 4 while the last date for submission is January 6. The entire stretch of the 270km Batinah Expressway was open for traffic from May 7, 2018 while the Adam-Thumrait is the main road that links Muscat to the southern city of Dhofar.

