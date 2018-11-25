Bids invited for Al Huqf Geopark tourism map

Muscat: As a first step towards promoting a geopark in Al Huqf Al Wusta), the ministry of tourism has floated a tender for the development of a tourism map that will highlight the diverse attractions and facilities in the of the region.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, this map will help tourists to have an overview of the region and its attractions.

The last date to submit the bids is January 8, 2019.

The Ministry of Tourism and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has signed an MoU to develop sustainable tourism activities in Al-Huqf Nature reserve. The agreement is part of the efforts to enchance the economic diversification programme and set up a geological park in the Al-Wusta Governorate, given its natural biodiversity and geological diversity.

This initiative aims to attract over 200,00 visitors and create 190 jobs for Omanis.

Offering great diversity, Al Huqf Geopark, which the Duqm Rock Garden and Al Wusta Wildlife Sanctuary are part of, lends itself to a wide range of activities suitable for tourism. Hence, the tourism potential of the Al Huqf Geopark can be leveraged through three focus areas including geological, cultural and environmental. As part of the Al Huqf Geopark plan, a map will be developed for tour operators. The map will include potential geological, educational, cultural, social and environmental activities the tourists can engage in.