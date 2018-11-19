Bid to curb genetic blood diseases

NIZWA, Nov 19 – Nizwa Hospital has signed a two-year partnership pact with the Oman Hereditary Blood Disorders Association in an attempt to reduce genetic blood diseases. An initiative titled ‘Awareness and Partnership for a Generation Free from Haematological Haematology’ was inaugurated on the sidelines of a health seminar at Nizwa Cultural Center. The seminar was held under the patronage of Shaikh Majid bin Khalifa al Harthi, Wali of Samayil, and attended by specialists from civil society organisations.

Dr Khalifa bin Hamad al Shaqsi, Director, Nizwa Hospital, in his speech, spoke about the problems faced by patients with genetic diseases and about His Majesty Sultan Qaboos’s concerns over the same. While recommending pre-marital examination, he said it will help reduce the spread of hereditary blood diseases. After the initiative was launched by Shaikh Al Harthi, Wali of Samayil, the hospital director and chairman of the Oman Haematology Society signed the partnership agreement.A discussion was started by Khaled bin Saleh al Zadjali, media broadcaster, with Prof Salem bin Salem al Kindi, Professor and Consultant of Haematology at Sultan Qaboos University Hospital, on the importance of pre-marital clinics in health institutions across the country.

There are about 1,300 patients with genetic blood diseases in Nizwa hospital and about 8,000 in the Sultanate. “The number is quite frightening,” he said. Shaikh Salem bin Ali al Namani, expert on religious guidance at Sultan Qaboos University, spoke about the importance of dealing with hereditary blood diseases and the Islamic perspective on this aspect. He dwelt on old customs and traditions that make young people enter wedlock without a pre-marital examination, resulting in the spread of genetic diseases.

Prof Sumaya bint Ali Amboali, an expert on genetic blood diseases, spoke about the importance of mental health of such patients.

The seminar concluded with the inauguration of a mobile expo for raising awareness on hereditary blood diseases, role of family education and educational lectures in schools and universities.

AMAL AL RIYAMI