Beware of fake websites while applying for Indian visa

Muscat: The Indian Embassy in the Oman has urged people be stay away fraudsters, including third party websites, that offer Indian visas.

The embassy in a statement said, ““All applicants who desire to apply for Indian visa online are advised to use e-visa facility which is available on Government of India website www.indianvisaonline.gov.in.”

“It has been brought to our notice that many third party websites have cropped up offering Indian e-visa to foreign nationals,” the embassy said.

The embassy said some of the fake websites www.evisatoindia.org.in, www.evisaindia.com, www.indianevisaservice.org, www.indiaimmigration.org, www.evisaindia.org.in, www.indiaonlinevisas.org.in and www.indiaevisa.org.

“It is therefore requested that applicants may use only the authorised government of India portal to apply online for Indian visa.” it said.

The BLA visa center in Oman continues to accept Indian visa applications, it said.