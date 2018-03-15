Bayern breeze into last eight

ISTANBUL: Treble-chasing Bayern Munich eased past Turkey’s Besiktas 3-1 on Wednesday to breeze into the Champions League quarterfinals with an 8-1 aggregate win.

It was a record 11th straight victory in the competition for coach Jupp Heynckes, who had led Bayern to the title in 2013 before retiring and returning this season.

The German side went ahead through Thiago Alcantara in the 18th minute with the Spaniard volleying in a Thomas Mueller cross to kill off any lingering hopes of a miracle recovery by the Turkish team after Bayern had crushed them 5-0 in the first leg in Munich.

The Spaniard, however, was taken off with a suspected ankle problem a little later after only recently returning from an injury break. He will undergo medical checks in Munich on Thursday, club officials said.

Bayern, who could secure their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title at the weekend, went 2-0 up seconds after the second-half restart when Gokhan Gonul volleyed a Rafinha cross into his own net.

“In the second half we were not really in control. It was a bit wild, all over the place. We lost possession too often, made unnecessary fouls,” Bayern’s Mueller told reporters. “We won 3-1 away from home but somehow that second half did not feel really that good.”— Reuters

