Battle over speakers as parties seek parliamentary deal

Rome: Italy’s deadlocked parliament reconvened on Friday, with a battle for the positions of speaker in each house laying the ground for a future fight over who will lead a new government. The newly-elected lower house Chamber of Deputies and upper house Senate began the process of electing their new speakers, with a row over who takes Senate speaker role highlighting the deep divisions between the forces vying for control.

Friday’s vote is important because until both are chosen consultations between President Sergio Mattarella and those vying to form a new government cannot begin. The process could last till Easter and beyond.

The right-wing coalition led by nationalist Matteo Salvini’s League party, which gained the most votes with 37 per cent, is fielding Paolo Romani, the economy minister in Silvio Berlusconi’s last government and a member of the media mogul’s Forza Italia party, for the post of Senate speaker.

Forza Italia is the second largest party in the coalition, with 14 per cent of the vote compared to the League’s 17 per cent.

The right and anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5s) are working on a deal that would let the right have the Senate speaker and see the M5S take the Chamber, a prelude to potential power-sharing talks between the two.

However the M5S, Italy’s largest single party with 33 per cent, announced on Thursday that it “cannot vote for” Romani due to his 2014 conviction for embezzlement for which he was given a suspended 16-month sentence that was confirmed on appeal in October.

The M5S is opposed to any candidates with previous convictions or under investigation by the authorities.

Romani was found guilty of giving an official mobile phone to his 15-year-old daughter, who then spent over 12,000 euros in phone bills between January 2011 and February 2012.

On Friday morning M5S leader Luigi Di Maio wrote on the official M5S blog that the party would return blank ballots for both the Chamber and Senate votes.

The centre-left Democratic Party (PD), whose coalition came third, is refusing to form an alliance with either of the other two groups.

It will also return blank ballots in both houses. — AFP

