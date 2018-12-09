Batinah Scouts wins HM Cup fifth time

Muscat, Dec 9 – Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Dr Rawya al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, presented HM Cup for Scouting and Guidance Excellence for 2017-2018 at the Ministry of Education’s theatre in Wattayah on Sunday. The ceremony was attended by ministers, under-secretaries, members of the State Council, Majlis Ash’shura and officials.

North Batinah Commission won the cup for the fifth time. Dakhiliyah was ranked second followed by South Batinah, Musandam and Dhofar. The local committees of the general directorates of education, scout units, heads and leaders were honoured as well.

Commenting on the event, Dr Rawya congratulated the winners and said, “since Scouts and Guides inception at the beginning of the twentieth century, the movement has been creating promising generations with noble values, community service, adventure, entrepreneurship and self-reliance. It is an important contributor to help instil the values of citizenship and develop the sense of responsibility, positive participation and altruism.”

Shaikh Mohammed bin Hamdan al Toobi, Adviser to MoE, Head of Main Committee of MH Cup, said in his speech, “Scouting and guidance movement has flourished in the Sultanate, and has grown in honour since His Majesty Sultan Qaboos issued his directives to award a cup bearing his name in 2007.

This led the Scout and Guidance Commissions in the various governorates to strive with great diligence on refining talents and skills development.”

He further talked about the importance of the competition in enhancing the abilities of scouts and guides.

“This competition has contributed to building the capacities of scouts and guidance units, as well as developing knowledge skills, consolidating moral values, good principles and proper planning.

It also has contributed to crystallizing concepts of cooperation and provided them with opportunities to participate actively in the planning, implementation and decision-making.

It has prepared them for public life and has made them active in developing of awareness in various social, environmental and health fields,” he said.