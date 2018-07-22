Bassam goal sees RAO enter next round in Military League

Salalah, July 22 – Bassam al Salhi scored the winning goal as Royal Army of Oman (RAO) beat Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) team 1-0 in the 24th edition of the Military League in Salalah. At the Salalah Sports Complex, the victory secured RAO a qualification spot for the next round. Royal Navy team left the league after they suffered three losses and were without points in Group B which is topped by Royal Court Affairs (RCA) team. “We achieved three essential points in the league. Our victory against Royal Navy team strengthen our path to the next round. The competing team was very tough and their players fought hard for an equaliser.

‘‘Our defence was very tight and thwarted all their attacks,’’ Haitham al Alawi, head coach of Royal Army team, said. On the other hand, Qasim al Mukaini, assistant head coach of Royal Navy team, stated that the players got affected by the physical game. He mentioned that the team has one more match against RCA team and they will look forward to achieve good result and performance in that match.

