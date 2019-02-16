Basic research must before filing patents

Muscat, Feb 16 – The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said preliminary research is must for inventors and owners of creative ideas before applying for patents. This will reduce the chances of duplication and waste of efforts. In addition to this, it would help in accelerating the pace of economic growth and finding innovative solutions of technological problems.

The Intellectual Property Department said that the innovation was basically an idea. One needs to spend time and money to convert this idea into a workable innovation, and obtain patent. Therefore, it is a must for the owner of the idea that before starting to convert it into a concrete invention, he or she should carry out preliminary research to make sure that there are no other similar inventions not only in the country where they reside, but elsewhere. This is required to save money and effort spent during those stages.

The ministry said that the lack or insufficient initial research might lead to duplication of existing ideas. It said that there were international companies who lose large amounts of money annually because of insufficient research, although these companies are aware of the importance of initial research.

259 exhibitions licensed in 2018

The number of cultural exhibitions, trade shows, consumer exhibitions, charity exhibitions, exhibitions of national products and exhibitions, which was licensed or permitted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry during 2018 was 259 which is a significant increase over 120 of the year 2017. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is giving the exhibition sector attention and care as it is an important factor in the future growth of the local economy.

Awad bin Said al Alawi, Director of Trade Affairs in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said that trade fairs were the best way to meet clients, offer goods and services, and deal with commercial agencies.

It is a key player in the transfer of information and technology, its localization and spread of knowledge about professional practices. It provides an opportunity for countries, cultures and civilisations to understand each other and its main objective is to promote national industries, products and crafts.