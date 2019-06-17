Barwani recognised for his social contribution

Paris/Muscat: For his efforts in giving back continuously to the society and his several philanthropy works, Tariq bin Hilal al Barwani, founder of Knowledge Oman, has been recognised by Omnia International, a leading communications company based in Paris, and will be featured in the upcoming “Leaders of Oman” 2019 publication by the group. Omnia International, also highlights other of A-list business and government leaders in the Middle East including Oman’s influential leaders like Talal al Rahbi, Dr Mohamed al Barwani, Shaikh Rashid al Saadi, Lujaina Darwish, Yahya and Naseeb Nasib and Imad Sultan.

Though Al Barwani is well reputed in the region as an information and technology professional with visionary analysis on the technology world, he has been silently working on projects involving education and health in the country. Armed with a band of equally committed people from diverse nationalities and professions, Knowledge Oman continues to work on projects involving children, elderly and the poor.

Since 2008, Knowledge Oman has visited hospitals such as Sultan Qaboos University Hospital to distribute gifts to children; supported Al Noor Blind Association and Children’s library with setting up of IT infrastructure; visited the elderly at the Rustaq Care House and distributed educational materials to academic institutions such as University of Nizwa, the German University of Technology and the Middle East College of Information Technology.

Knowledge Oman also organises Iftar Siam project for distributing food to the needy families during Ramadhan.

Al Barwani said, “Success is best when it is shared with others. What drives me happy is when I see others happy. The real success is when everyone else is successful too. Along with the Knowledge Oman team, we will continue to work to enrich the lives of people in the country positively.”

