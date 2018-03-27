Bank Sohar picks second monthly draw winners

MUSCAT: Announcing another 43 lucky winners, Bank Sohar held its second monthly prize draw for the Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme 2018 under the auspice of Shaikh Homoud bin Hamed al Wahshi, Wali of Musannah, on Wednesday, March 21 at the Millennium Resort Musannah.

Attending the event from the bank was Rajeev Arora, DGM and Head of Retail Banking, and Mazin Mahmood al Raisi, AGM and Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, noting the bank’s promise to extend customer centricity alongside rewards for loyalty and substantial savings.

Rajeev Arora, DGM & Head Retail Banking, congratulated the winners and commented: “We kicked off 2018 with renewed passion for our customers noting this year as the ‘Year of You’. This month we congratulate the winners reaping the fruits of saving and hope to see more customers follow suit and welcome the rewards they deserve.”

