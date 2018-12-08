Bank Muscat to host al Mazyona carnival in Suhar on Dec 14

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in promoting a strong savings culture Oman, has organised a fun-filled event to celebrate al Mazyona savings experience.

The exciting al Mazyona Carnival will be held in Suhar on Friday, December 14 under the auspices Dr Mohammed Ibrahim al Zadjali, Majlis Ash’shura member of Suhar. The highlights of the family event to be held at Sohar Amusement Centre, from 4.30 pm to 9 pm, include the monthly prize draw, exciting entertainment and competitions.

Reaching out with a powerful call for savings and guaranteeing more for everyone to share, Oman’s flagship al Mazyona savings scheme offers the biggest RO 10 million prize money in Oman and the region.

The bank rewards a large number of al Mazyona customers every month.

The monthly prizes include RO 1,000 each for 140 winners and RO 5,000 each for 28 winners across the Sultanate.

Targeting the high saving segment, 24 monthly prizes totalling RO 440,000 are to be won by asalah and al jawhar customers. The prizes earmarked for asalah customers include RO 20,000 each for 10 winners and RO 50,000 each for two winners.

The monthly prizes reserved for al jawhar customers include RO 10,000 each for 10 winners and RO 20,000 each for two winners.

Springing the biggest surprise, the focus of al Mazyona has shifted to the grand year-end prizes totalling RO 900,000 to be shared by seven winners, including the mega RO 500,000 prize for asalah Priority banking customers. The end of year prizes awaiting al jawhar Privilege banking customers include RO 100,000 each for two customers.

The attractive year-end prizes also include RO 50,000 each for four customers across the Sultanate. Customers are required to maintain the minimum balance requirement in each category to qualify for the year-end prize draws.

Al Mazyona has been successful in its objective of inculcating a strong savings culture in Oman with the series of big prizes offering fair and transparent winning chances for all segments of customers across the Sultanate.