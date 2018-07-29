Bank Muscat salary transfer drive evokes strong response

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, has evoked strong response to the salary transfer campaign offering attractive cash prizes for al jawhar Privilege banking customers. Launched for the second consecutive year, the salary transfer campaign comes in line with the bank’s vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in providing a distinct banking experience.

Al jawhar customers with a minimum salary of RO 1000 are entitled for al Mazyona salary transfer scheme. The exciting scheme rewards winners with a fixed salary prize of RO 500 every month for a year. Bank Muscat is the first to introduce a prize scheme offering a fixed salary prize every month in Oman. At a time when financial resources supplementing one’s regular income is valued as premium, maintaining a salary account with the bank facilitates exclusive cash prizes and benefits for al jawhar customers.

Abdulnasir al Raisi, DGM — Premier Banking, said: “In the vibrant world of privilege banking, the distinctive al jawhar identity says it all. Reflecting the elegant lifestyle of clients, al jawhar is designed around their unique lifestyle and banking requirements. al jawhar value proposition is based on three pillars of commitments to customers — Recognition, Convenience and Experience — that form the imprint of premium products and services.” Designed to elevate privilege banking to unparalleled heights, al jawhar opens a new world of opportunities as preferential treatment and fast track service in selected branches make the experience truly rewarding. With the widest reach in serving customers through the network of branches across the Sultanate, excellence in service is the hallmark of al jawhar experience. Customers with a monthly salary of RO 1000 and above or savings deposit of RO 10,000 and above can avail al jawhar privilege banking services.

Al jawhar benefits include Platinum debit card and credit card, increased withdrawal limit and discounts at local and international selected merchant outlets.

