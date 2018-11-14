Bank Muscat reiterates support to hospitality sector at Muscat Eat Festival

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in sustainable development, has extended support and is participating in the Muscat Eat Festival beginning today at Al Mouj Golf (The Wave).

The bank’s association with the popular culinary event stems from its commitment to promoting the tourism and hospitality sector in Oman. The 3-day event which concludes on Saturday (November 17) has attracted 70 restaurants and food trucks offering a wide range of cuisine. A special section for Omani cuisine and a VIP lounge are new attractions at the family event which includes games, fun activities and entertainment.

The bank has made its presence felt at the event with five stalls showcasing its najahi products and services targeted at micro and small businesses. As the banking partner of Muscat Eat Festival, the bank’s participation reflects its commitment to support the country’s youth in embarking on entrepreneurial ventures in food and hospitality business.

The special activities lined up by the bank at the event include al Mazyona monthly prize draw for Zeinah women customers today at 6 pm. Al Mazyona offers 10 monthly prizes of RO 1,000 each to Zeinah women customers maintaining a minimum balance of RO 100.

Al Mazyona savings scheme for children will be another highlight with the presence of Basma and Basim mascots at the venue. The bank’s ATM truck will facilitate hassle-free cash requirements of the large turnout of visitors at the event.

The innovative najahi products and services available for micro and small businesses come in line with the bank’s commitment to partnership in strengthening the role of micro and small businesses in diversifying the Sultanate’s economy and creating job opportunities for Omani youth. The bank offers security free financing for micro and small businesses.

