Bank Muscat presents 46th Green Sports football field in Samayil

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in supporting youth and promoting Oman as a sporting nation, celebrated the inauguration of a football field developed as part of its Green Sports initiative in the Wilayat of Samayil in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

Tahir bin Salim al Amri, Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman, presented the 46th Green Sports football field to Al Mazin Sports Team in the presence of dignitaries and senior bank officials.

Addressing the gathering, Saleh sl Maaini, AGM — Interior Region Branches, reiterated the bank’s commitment to develop modern sports infrastructure across the Sultanate. Complementing government efforts in building a sporting nation, the Green Sports initiative is aimed at contributing to sustainable development and all-round progress in Oman.

Khalil al Qarni, President of Al Mazin Sports Team, said: “We are thankful to Bank Muscat for the Green Sports initiative, which has made vital contributions to creating an ideal environment for Omani sports talents. The unique initiative is a big support for the country’s youth and we are confident that many youngsters will benefit from this programme and become sporting heroes for the country.”

Making significant contributions to sustainable development, the unique Green Sports CSR initiative, aimed at promoting Oman as a sporting nation by greening and developing football fields, has benefited a total of 93 sports teams across the country in the past seven years. The programme has spread across the Sultanate, reinforcing the bank’s leadership role in social responsibility.

Marking the 8th year of the unique CSR initiative, the bank will support the development of 15 football fields across the Sultanate in 2019. The bank has started receiving applications for 2019 Green Sports programme.

Green Sports application forms can be downloaded from the Bank Muscat website www.bankmuscat.com and are also available at the CSR Department in the bank’s head office and branches across the Sultanate. The bank will consider only new applications and the last date for submission of completed forms with supporting documents at the head office is December 31, 2018.

The scope of Green Sports support for sports teams includes greening of football fields with natural or synthetic turf, floodlights or water desalination equipment in areas facing problems of water salinity. Ensuring wider representation, the Green Sports support is extended to develop sustainable sports infrastructure in all parts of the Sultanate. As the nation’s leading financial institution, Bank Muscat aims to provide the impetus for youth to excel in all arenas and thereby contribute to the development and progress of Oman.