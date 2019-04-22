Bank Muscat launches 6th annual edition of Tadhamun to support beneficiaries across Oman

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in social responsibility, has launched the 6th edition of its annual Tadhamun programme in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development. The event was launched under the auspices of Shaikh Hamed bin Salim al Aghbari, Wali of Ibra and was also attended by Salem Jumaa al Tahri, Assistant Director General of Social Development in North Al Sharqiyah, from the Ministry of Social Development. The programme, which was started as part of the bank’s CSR programme, reaches out to social welfare families across the Sultanate and supports them with essential household appliances to cope with the arid and hot weather conditions prevalent in the region. The Tadhamun programme particularly focuses on the distribution of basic electronic home appliances, including air-conditioners and refrigerators, to beneficiary families. A Tadhamun convoy of vehicles carrying the bank’s employees and volunteers is currently distributing basic electronic home appliances to over 170 beneficiary families in Muscat, Al Batinah, Al Sharqiyah, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah and Dhofar. Shaikh Waleed K al Hashar, CEO, Bank Muscat, said: “Bank Muscat is very proud to continue the Tadhamun initiative for the 6th consecutive year. It is a fine example of the public-private partnership launched by the Bank in association with the Ministry of Social Development to support deserving families. Committed to sustainable development, the Bank works closely with local communities with the aim of improving living standards in a manner that complements the national economy.” Bank Muscat has been a pioneer of CSR activities in the banking sector in Oman. Reflecting the corporate ethos, the Bank seizes every available opportunity to channel resources for creating sustainable, positive changes in communities by investing in their welfare to equip them for a better life. Till date, the Tadhamun programme has provided assistance to over 1,000 families belonging to social welfare families. The CSR and sustainability strategy pursued by Bank Muscat is focused on delivering long-term benefits to the community and the nation. The Green Sports initiative has proven to be a thoroughly successful model for engaging the local community in establishing a modern sporting infrastructure in the country. The support to develop modern sports infrastructure across the Sultanate complements the government efforts in building a sporting nation. Making significant contributions to sustainable development, the unique Green Sports CSR initiative aimed at promoting Oman as a sporting nation by greening and developing football fields. This initiative has benefited a total of 93 sports teams across the country to date in the past eight years.

Bank Muscat launched ‘Jesr al Mustaqbal’ in 2012 in execution of the directive of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to provide relevant educational and training opportunities for Omani youth to develop employable skills. The comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative is targeted at young Omanis — both male and female from social welfare families who have not been able to complete their education for various reasons.

Related