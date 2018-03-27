Bank Muscat honoured for innovative CSR initiatives

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, was honoured in recognition of its innovative corporate social responsibility initiatives and contributions to sustainable development at a ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Social Development under the auspices of Sayyid Taimour bin Assad al Said, Assistant Secretary- General for Communication at The Research Council. Saleh al Maaini, AGM — Interior Regions Branches, received an appreciation memento from the guest of honour on the occasion.

The CSR and sustainability strategy pursued by Bank Muscat is focused on delivering long-term benefits to the community and the nation, creating a positive impact on society covering areas such as education, SMEs, youth, sports, alternative energy and health.

Saleh al Maaini said: “Bank Muscat is proud to receive the honour by the Ministry of Social Development in recognition of its unique CSR initiatives. As a forward looking financial institution, Bank Muscat is at the forefront in contributing to society and thereby setting a fine example for the corporate sector to develop social responsibility as corporate culture. As the pioneer of CSR activities in the banking sector in Oman, Bank Muscat has implemented several initiatives benefiting various segments of society and remains committed to sustainable development in Oman.”

The Imprints initiative was launched by the Bank, aimed at uniting different segments of people in making a big difference in reciprocating to what the country has given them.

