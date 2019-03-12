Bank Muscat highlights career opportunities for CBFS students

MUSCAT: The appeal of Bank Muscat as the ‘Best place to work in Oman’ attracted a large turnout of prospective job-seekers at the Career and Opportunities Fair organised by the College of Banking and Financial Studies (CBFS). Dr Khalfan al Barwani, Chairman of CBFS, inaugurated the fair, attended by Said al Aufi, Group Deputy General Manager — Human Resources.

Highlighting career development and training opportunities available to qualified Omani nationals, the bank personnel met enthusiastic job-seekers and interacted with them on various career options. The graduating CBFS students submitted CVs expressing keen desire to work with the Sultanate’s leading financial institution.

A regular participant in the CBFS Career Fair, Bank Muscat seizes every opportunity to extend support to Omani nationals seeking career development and training opportunities. Sustainable human resources development is one of the key priorities of the bank.

As the nation’s leading banking partner, Bank Muscat attaches great importance to national initiatives, especially human resources development aimed at contributing to Oman’s future by investing in talent which is the real wealth of the nation. Every year, Bank Muscat welcomes new recruits to take up various positions in the bank. The sustainable human resources development policy reflects the bank’s focus to develop its young Omani leadership.

Bank Muscat has adopted innovative strategies to equip Omani employees to take up leadership positions in tandem with future challenges. The bank has developed a comprehensive Learning & Development strategy for skill and knowledge enhancement vis-à-vis the requirement of various departments. The bank continuously invests to build human capacity and has been able to derive maximum mileage out of its HR processes as most of its middle and senior management cadres are drawn from within the bank.

