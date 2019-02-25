Bank Muscat evokes good response to Irshad financial coaching

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, has evoked good response to Irshad financial coaching targeted at SMEs, startup companies, entrepreneurs and individuals to help them manage their finances and future financial planning. The first-of-its-kind free financial consultation programme conducted by expert coaches from among the bank’s senior executives is part of the Imprints CSR and sustainability initiative.

In line with the bank’s vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in sustainable development, the financial coaching covers areas such as setting up new business, personal finance, Islamic banking facilities, financial planning for retirement etc. The programme is aimed at empowering participants with relevant information on financial planning and sustainable business.

Bank Muscat brings decades of financial expertise to the table with Irshad. The programme offers a wealth of knowledge as the bank’s senior executives meet with SMEs and individuals to guide them in reaching their goals of financial efficiency and sustainability.

Appointment for coaching can be arranged through the bank’s website www.bankmuscat.com/en/irshad in which information on coaches is also available. The Irshad meeting room at the bank’s head office is the venue of coaching. Queries related to the programme can be forwarded to irshad@bankmuscat.com

Bank Muscat has made headway with various financial literacy programmes launched as part of the Imprints initiative. The unique CSR programme has redefined public-private partnership in making lasting contributions to society and the nation.

