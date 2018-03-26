Bank Muscat appoints new DGM — Investment Banking

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, has announced the appointment of Saleh Nasser al Habsi as Deputy General Manager — Global Institutional & Investment Banking (DGM — GIIB). Saleh is a seasoned banking and finance professional with 27 years of experience and brings a wealth of experience to the new role. Prior to joining Bank Muscat, Saleh occupied the position of General Manager — Ministry of Defence Pension Fund.

Abdul Razak Ali Issa, Chief Executive, said: “Bank Muscat is glad to welcome Saleh Nasser al Habsi to lead a key business division. As part of its leadership strategy, Bank Muscat aims to attract and develop national talent to strengthen operations. We welcome Saleh to the Bank Muscat family and are sure that he would be an asset to the bank. We wish Saleh all success in his new responsibility.”

Saleh started his career in 1990 as an investment analyst with the Central Bank of Oman (CBO). In 1997, he joined the MoD Pension Fund as the first employee and played a significant role in developing and implementing the vision and strategy of the fund. During his career, Saleh also served as Board and Executive Committee member of several banks and investment funds. Saleh’s educational qualifications include BA/BSBA degree from Boston University, US and MBA/MSc from the University of Maryland, USA.

Saleh Nasser al Habsi said: “Bank Muscat is reckoned the best place to work in Oman and I consider the new responsibility a great opportunity to work with the most professional banking team in the country. I am grateful and thank Bank Muscat for the trust and confidence placed in me to lead the Global Institutional & Investment Banking division.”

Bank Muscat has the distinction of outstanding leadership at all levels and achieved more than 94 per cent Omanisation, giving priority for Omanis to occupy key positions.

