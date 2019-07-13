Bahla in race for World Crafts City

MUSCAT: A delegation from the World Crafts Council (WCC) will visit the Sultanate on July 21 and 22 to oversee a field evaluation for the nomination of the Wilayat Bahla as a World Craft City. The delegation is led by Dr Ghada Hijjawi, President of the World Crafts Council-Asia Pacific Region (WCC-APR) and comprises a number of international juries and crafts experts. Bahla was selected as a nominee for the World Crafts City title after meeting the international cultural, social and crafts standards set by WCC.

The WCC-APR delegation will view several crafts activities and events and meet with a number of officials from the relevant authorities in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. The delegation will also visit the crafts training centres in Bahla as well site allocated for the establishment of the Al Ajyal College for Sciences of Craft Industries, the Heritage Bahla Oasis (enlisted as a World Heritage site) and the Salut heritage site. The Sultanate, represented by the Public Authority for Craft Industries (PACI), has been re-elected as vice-president of WCC-APR for the second term which continues till 2020. — ONA