Back to work as holidays end

MUSCAT, June 8 – Amid exchange of greetings, holidaymakers have started returning to Muscat on Saturday after the Eid al Fitr holidays. Airports and bus terminals witnessed rising rush of people — both arriving in the country and leaving after spending holidays. Road traffic also saw an increase on Saturday evening with citizens returning to the city from their native places and expatriates coming back after visiting different picnic spots. But many Omanis will return to the city from their villages only in the morning to join work. “Those citizens who hail from nearby villages, arrive in the city only on the day of work as they normally do during weekends,” said Faisal al Balushi, who works as human resource manager at a money exchange.

Since the Eid holidays coincided with summer vacation for schools, hundreds of expatriate families have already left for their native countries. At the same time, market places including malls too witnessed a rise in the number of shoppers compared to the last few days when shops wore a deserted look. “As we stayed out of home due to holidays, there is no stock of groceries at home. Before starting work, we have to make sure we have enough food and other items at home,” said Ayub Ahmed.

Meanwhile, reports from the Ministry of Tourism indicated that more than 4,000 people visited tourist sites in Wadi Bani Khalid and Ras Al Ginz tourist sites in Al Sharqiyah Governorate. According to an online statement from the ministry, 3,413 people visited the site of water ponds in the Wilayat of Wadi Bani Khalid during Thursday, the second day of Eid al Fitr. Over 700 visitors, from different nationalities, visited the scientific centre of the turtle reserve in Ras Al Ginz in South Sharqiyah Governorate. “The response to the centre’s various programmes that acquaint visitors to natural life in the reserve has been overwhelming,” the statement said.