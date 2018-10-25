Babar, Wasim propel Pakistan to big win

ABU DHABI: Opener Babar Azam struck an unbeaten 68 while spinner Imad Wasim capped a return to international cricket with three wickets as Pakistan crushed Australia by 66 runs in Wednesday’s opening T20 match in Abu Dhabi.

Azam hit five fours and a six in his 55-ball innings as Pakistan made 155-8 before Wasim (3-20) ripped apart Australia’s top order as they slumped to 89 all out — their joint-third lowest T20 score — at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The win gave Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and also their biggest T20 victory over Australia, improving upon the 45-run win they achieved in Harare in July.

Only twice have Australia scored fewer runs in a T20 international, making just 79 against England at Southampton in 2005 and 86 in a defeat by India at Dhaka four years ago.

Left-arm spinner Wasim, playing his first match for Pakistan since October last year, bowled both Australian openers, Aaron Finch (nought) and D’Arcy Short (four), in the first over of their innings.

Medium pacer Faheem Ashraf, who finished with 2-10, then dismissed Glenn Maxwell (two) and Chris Lynn (14) to further derail the Australians.

Ben McDermott was run out without scoring before Wasim came back into the attack to dismiss Alex Carey for one, leaving Australia in tatters at 22-6.

Only a fighting knock of 34 from Nathan Coulter-Nile, the last man out, ensured Australia didn’t succumb to their lowest T20 total.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed praised an all-round performance.

“Our bowling attack is good, so we try to put some runs on the board and back ourselves to defend,” said Sarfraz.

“Babar Azam and Hafeez batted beautifully and when we bowl we always try to take wickets when we have the ball in our hands.”

Finch said the defeat was embarrassing. — AFP

Scoreboard

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman c Coulter-Nile b Stanlake 14

Babar Azam not out 68

Mohammad Hafeez c

McDermott b Short 39

Asif Ali lbw Zampa 2

Hussain Talat c Finch b Tye 9

Faheem Ashraf c Maxwell b Tye 0

Sarfraz Ahmed lbw Stanlake 0

Shadab Khan c McDermott b Stanlake 1

Imad Wasim c Finch b Tye 0

Hasan Ali not out 17

Extras: (b 1, lb 3, w 1) 5

Total: (for eight wkts; 20 overs) 155

Fall of wickets: 1-32, 2-105, 3-110, 4-130, 5-130, 6-131, 7-133, 8-133

Bowling: Coulter-Nile 4-0-42-0, Stanlake 4-0-21-3, Tye 4-0-24-3, Agar 2-0-19-0, Zampa 4-0-32-1, Short 2-0-13-1

Australia

A Finch b Wasim 0

D Short b Wasim 4

C Lynn b Ashraf 14

G Maxwell b Ashraf 2

B McDermott run out 0

A Carey c Sarfraz b Wasim 1

A Agar c Sarfraz b Hasan 19

N Coulter-Nile b Shadab 34

A Zampa c Hasan b Shaheen 3

A Tye b Shaheen 6

B Stanlake not out 2

Extras: (b1, lb3) 4

Total: (all out; 16.5 overs) 89

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-5, 3-16, 4-16, 5-22, 6-22, 7-60, 8-72, 9-78

Bowling: Wasim 4-0-20-3, Ashraf 3-1-10-2, Hasan 3-0-16-1, Shaheen 3-0-23-2, Shadab 3.5-0-16-1